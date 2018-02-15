Scammers posing as Douglas County PUD targeting Bridgeport businesses

— The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of scammers claiming to represent the Douglas County Public Utility District calling Bridgeport area businesses and requesting immediate payment by phone, officials said.

Those who receive similar calls are urged to report them to Wenatchee Police Department dispatchers at 509-663-9911.

Douglas County PUD does not, by standard practice, ask customers for sensitive financial information by phone, said Kelly A. Soltwisch, chief civil deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“Beware!” Douglas County PUD tweeted Wednesday, Feb. 14. “Phone scammers are on the prowl. Bridgeport area businesses are being targeted today asking for immediate payment or disconnection.”

Customers may check their account status by calling Douglas County PUD’s East Wenatchee office at 509-884-7191.