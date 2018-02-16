Chronicle logo

Brewster Police Chief swears in new officer

Brewster Police Chief Nattalie Cariker administers the oath of office to the department's new officer, Anthony Coble, during the Feb. 14 Brewster City Council meeting.

Photo by Sarah Highfield
Brewster Police Chief Nattalie Cariker administers the oath of office to the department's new officer, Anthony Coble, during the Feb. 14 Brewster City Council meeting.

By Sarah Highfield

As of Friday, February 16, 2018

﻿

BREWSTER — A former Colville Tribal Police officer became a sworn officer of the Brewster Police Department Wednesday, filling a position vacated in January when Officer Frank Koutelieris resigned.

Brewster Police Chief Nattalie Cariker swore in Anthony Coble, 25, during the Feb...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS