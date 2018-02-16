Cashmere knocks out Okanogan

EAST WENATCHEE – Cashmere earned the second and last berth to a crossover game and the possibility of reaching the state 1A tournament with a 54-46 win over Okanogan on Feb. 14 at Eastmont Junior High.

“We seemed to be behind by 2 or 4 the whole game,” Okanogan coach Mike Carlquist said.

Cashmere led 11-9 after the first quarter and 25-23 at the half.

“I thought our kids played hard and competed, but we had some wasted possessions with turnovers and missed shots,” Carlquist said. “We had three straight opportunities to tie it up midway through the fourth, but had two transition turnovers. We had two great looks at 3s, but neither went in.”

“It was a great high school basketball game,” Cashmere coach Levi Heyen said. “Both teams played tough defense. Fortunately for us, we were able to knock down 10 threes on the night. I think the difference in the game was that we had the hot hand from deep.”

Cashmere (14-8), which has beaten Okanogan three out of four times this season, was to host Lakeside (16-6) on Saturday, with the winner advancing, the loser being out.

“I know that we have won three out of four games versus Okanogan, but I don’t think that that necessarily makes us the better team,” Heyen said.

“I really believe that when we play them it is a coin toss game. We are so evenly matched that anyone has the ability to win the game. We just happened to be on the positive side tonight. But I’m sure that if we played each other 10 times, it would be a 5 to 5 series.”

Okanogan (15-7) saw its season end with the loss to Cashmere.

Cashmere’s Tyler Kert, who was named for the second straight year the Caribou Trail League’s Player of the Year, led all scorers with 25 points that included seven three-pointers.

Noah Phillips scored 17 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

“Cashmere’s two seniors had really good games,” Carlquist said. “Noah Phillips and Tyler Kert scored 27 of their 29 second-half points.

“It was a good season winning league with several key players missing games with injuries and other issues.”

Martin Grooms led Okanogan with 20 points and four rebounds. Gage Wilson added 11 points.

Okanogan graduates Brady Cate, Michael Goetz, Jake Bowers and Jordan Jessee.

“Okanogan has a great team,” Heyen said. “With the guys they have coming back, I’m not sure many teams are going to be able to hang with them next year. I’m definitely not looking forward to facing them next season.”

Okanogan (46) — Grooms 20, Cate 2, Picard 0, Veenhuizen 0, Wilson 11, Jessee 7, Ashworth 6.

Pateros 57, Entiat 24

PATEROS – No. 1 seed Pateros used a pressing defense early, then cruised to a decisive 57-24 win over No. 4 seed Entiat in a loser-out, first-round district boys’ basketball game Feb. 13.

The press caused 18 turnovers, most coming in the first half in which the Billygoats led 12-1 after the first quarter and 18-1 early in the second period.

“We played good defense, only allowing them one point in the first quarter,” said Pateros coach Marcus Stennes, whose team committed 12 turnovers.

For Pateros, Ethan Freels finished with 15 points and seven rebounds, Ethan Wall had 14 points and seven rebounds, Sam Larsen finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals, and Logan Robinson has 14 rebounds to go with seven points.

The victory set up a district championship game with No. 2 seed Riverside Christian on Feb. 15 at Eastmont Junior High.

Pateros entered the game on a nine-game win streak. For the season, the Billygoats had twice beaten Riverside Christian.

Riverside Christian won its district opener, 69-43, over No. 3 Moses Lake Christian Academy on Tuesday.

The championship game was played Feb. 15 at Eastmont Junior High.

Also Thursday, MLCA was to play Entiat in a loser-out consolation game.

The winner of the consolation game was to take on the loser of the championship game on Friday, Feb. 16. The winner was to advance, the loser was out.

Pateros (57) – Gonzalez 6, Larsen 10, Hall 5, Robinson 7, Wall 14, Freels 15.

Rebounds – Robinson 14, Larsen 7, Wall 7, Freels 7. Steals: Larsen 4, Gonzalez 2. Assists: Larsen 5.