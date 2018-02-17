Tonasket wrestlers win second-straight 1B/2B championship

RENEE BRETZ/FACEBOOK
Tonasket High School’s wrestling team won its second straight state 1B/2B wrestling championship Feb. 17 at the Tacoma Dome. The Tigers finished with 286.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Reardan at 167.5. Tonasket finished with 14 wrestlers placing at state including champions Riley Vanatta, Colin Silverthorn, Dawson Bretz, Chris Rivera and Garrett Wilson.
