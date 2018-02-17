Chronicle logo

Tonasket wrestlers win second-straight 1B/2B championship

Tonasket High School’s wrestling team won its second straight state 1B/2B wrestling championship Feb. 17 at the Tacoma Dome. The Tigers finished with 286.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Reardan at 167.5. Tonasket finished with 14 wrestlers placing at state including champions Riley Vanatta, Colin Silverthorn, Dawson Bretz, Chris Rivera and Garrett Wilson.

RENEE BRETZ/FACEBOOK
Tonasket High School’s wrestling team won its second straight state 1B/2B wrestling championship Feb. 17 at the Tacoma Dome. The Tigers finished with 286.5 points, easily outdistancing second-place Reardan at 167.5. Tonasket finished with 14 wrestlers placing at state including champions Riley Vanatta, Colin Silverthorn, Dawson Bretz, Chris Rivera and Garrett Wilson.

By Al Camp

As of Saturday, February 17, 2018

﻿

TACOMA — Tonasket High School’s wrestling team won its second straight state 1B/2B wrestling championship Feb. 17 at the Tacoma Dome....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS