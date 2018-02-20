House addresses people who pass off pets as service animals

— The state House of Representatives has approved a measure that would make it a civil infraction for a person to misrepresent a pet as a service animal.

House Bill 2822 is sponsored by 12th District Rep. Mike Steele, R-Chelan. He said the idea came from a business owner. While drafting the measure, Steele consulted with members of the disabled community and businesses who believe the state needs to crack down on such abuses.

The measure would make it a civil infraction, with a $500 fine, for people trying to pass off their as service animals.

“We had several disabled people come to Olympia to testify on behalf of this measure,” he said. “They came because they feel those who falsely imply their pet is a service animal erode trust and cause confusion. This means less protection for the unique status of real service animals.”

Service animals are trained to perform tasks for people with disabilities. Steele said untrained animals can cause havoc in places of businesses such as restaurants, stores and hotels, and that service animal fraud is a growing problem in the state.

Last fall, during a debriefing after the Okanogan County Fair, several complaints were lodged about people claiming their pets were service animals when they weren’t. Dogs are not allowed on the grounds unless they are registered service animals.