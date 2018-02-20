Omak bowls to second at state

LONNIE OLSEN/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Omak finished second in its division while also being named the inspirational team at state Feb. 18 at Narrows Plaza Bowl. The team included (front, from left) Josh Fleming, Maesun Matt and Carlie Reddington; (second) assistant coach Jason VanderWeide, Bryson Goyne, PBA member Kelly Kulick, Bryden Goyne and Jason Jones; (back) head coach Dale Dunckel.
UNIVERSITY PLACE — The Omak bowling team, sponsored by Valley Lanes, finished second in division II at the 53rd annual Washington State Bowling Proprietors’ Association State High School Varsity Bowling Championships Feb. 17-18 at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment