Chronicle logo

Tonasket wrestlers repeat as state 1B/2B champions

The Tonasket High School wrestling team won its second-straight state 1B/2B championship while returning with 14 state medals, including five gold and having scored the most points by any team at state, ever, at 286.5 points.

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS
The Tonasket High School wrestling team won its second-straight state 1B/2B championship while returning with 14 state medals, including five gold and having scored the most points by any team at state, ever, at 286.5 points.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, February 20, 2018

﻿

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Lake Roosevelt coach Steve Hood carries Kaleb Horn after he claimed his second state wrestling championship.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Above, Cindy Cavazos hugs Alex Garcia of Brewster after he wins the state title at 285 pounds. Garcia survived a 4-2 overtime victory in the semifinals to take first with a 13-0 win in the finals. Below, Colin Silverthorn of Tonasket celebrates his winning the state 113-pound crown with an 11-6 win.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Liberty Bell’s Finlay Holston takes down his opponent before winning the state 1B/2B title at 195 pounds.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Tony Nichols, a junior at Lake Roosevelt, attempts a standing switch on Colfax senior Christopher Jones in the 152-pound 1B/2B semifinals Feb. 17 at the Tacoma Dome. Nichols improved on his third-place state finishes as a freshman and sophomore. More photos will be online.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Colin Silverthorn of Tonasket celebrates his winning the state 113-pound crown with an 11-6 win.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Tonasket’s Garrett Wilson takes a state title at 145 pounds.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Tonasket’s Garrett Wilson takes a state title at 145 pounds.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Here is a rare sight at state, two wrestlers from the same school competing for a title. Tonasket's Riley Vanatta takes on teammate Lane Bolich in the 106-pound final.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Seth Baugher of Tonasket works against Graham Rocha of Northwest Christian in the state 1B/2B 138-pound championship match.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Dalton Swayze of Okanogan takes on Jose Mendoza of Kiona-Benton in the 1A class at the state wrestling tournament Feb. 16-17 in the Tacoma Dome. Dalton would finish fourth, falling by a 3-1 decision in the match for third- and fourth-place. Omak's Ben Hale, also at 195, was pinned in the opening round before being edged, 8-6, in the consolation round by Mendoza.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Chad Doyen of the Republic/Curlew team fell in his opening 126-pound match, stayed alive with an 8-1 decision and fell out of state in a 15-3 major decision, one match away for competing for a state place.

photo

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS

Zane Scott of Oroville competes in the 182-pound state finals.

TACOMA — Tonasket High School’s wrestling team won its second straight state 1B/2B wrestling championship in record fashion Feb. 16-17 at the Tacoma Dome....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS