Tonasket wrestlers repeat as state 1B/2B champions

ROGER HARNACK/DAILY SUN NEWS
The Tonasket High School wrestling team won its second-straight state 1B/2B championship while returning with 14 state medals, including five gold and having scored the most points by any team at state, ever, at 286.5 points.
TACOMA — Tonasket High School’s wrestling team won its second straight state 1B/2B wrestling championship in record fashion Feb. 16-17 at the Tacoma Dome....
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment