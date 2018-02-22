810 (2018-046 Feb. 21) PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING March 7, 2018

(2018-046 Feb. 21)

PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING

March 7, 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the City of Omak Planning Commission will hold a public hearing March 7, 2018 at 7:00 PM at City Hall 2 North Ash Street in the City Council Chambers. The purpose of said hearing is to take public comment on the Adoption of a new Chapter 14.38 Wireless Communications Facilities Regulations to the Omak Municipal Code (OMC) and repeal of Chapter OMC 18.16.126, OMC 18.08.121 the definition of “Communication tower”, 18.08.123 the definition of “Communication tower, height”, 18.08.292 the definition of “Macro facility”, 18.08.296.1 the definition of “Micro facility”, 18.08.486 the definition of “Tower” and 18.08.516 the definition of “Wireless communications facility”.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.