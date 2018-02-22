820 (2018-044 Feb. 21 March 14) NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

(2018-044 Feb. 21 March 14)

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24, ET. SEQ.

Reference No. for

Deed of Trust

Being Foreclosed # 3195969 / 3217949

Beneficiary:

Francis L. Sety and Mary M. Sety, husband and wife

Grantor:

Marcus Alexandre and Reana Alexandre, Trustees of the Alexandre Family Trust dated August 18, 2014

Successor Trustee: Chris A. Montgomery, Montgomery Law Firm

Legal Description: The W ½ of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 29, Township 38 North, Range 31 East, W.M., in Okanogan County, Washington.

Parcel No. 3831292006

TO:

REANA ALEXANDRE, TRUSTEE

ALEXANDRE TRUST

P.O. BOX 95

WAUCONDA, WA 98859

STEVENS COUNTY TITLE CO.

ESCROW NO. 20140320, Servicer

P.O. BOX 349

COLVILLE, WA 99114

(509) 684-4589

(Courtesy Notice)

I.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned Trustee will, on March 23, 2018, at the hour of 9:00 a.m., at the Okanogan County Courthouse, main door, inside lobby, in the City of Republic, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following-described real property, situated in the County of Okanogan, State of Washington, to-wit:

The W ½ of the SE ¼ of the SE ¼ of Section 29, Township 38 North, Range 31 East, W.M., in Okanogan County, Washington.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated November 24, 2014, and recorded November 25, 2014 under Auditor’s File No. 3195969 records of Okanogan County, Washington, from Marcus Alexandre and Reana Alexandre, Trustees of the Alexandre Family Trust dated August 18, 2014, as Grantor, to Inland Professional Title, LLC, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Francis L. Sety and Mary M. Sety, husband and wife, as beneficiary; and modified by instrument recorded June 30, 2017 under Auditor’s File No. 3217949.

II.

No action is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by said Deed of Trust.

III.

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is/are made is as follows:

Failure to pay when due the following payments and taxes which are now in arrears:

Payments

Monthly payments in the amount Of $879.01 ea. for 2/1/17 to 6/1/17

$4,395.05

Monthly payments in the amount of $1,052.57 ea. from 7/1/17 to 12/1/17 $6,315.42

Late Fees

Late Fees in the amount of $87.90 ea. for 2/11/17 through 6/11/17

$351.04

Late Fees in the amount of $105.26 ea. for 7/11/17 through 12/11/17

$631.56

Real Estate Taxes

Delinquent 2017 Real Estate Taxes $2,911.55

TOTAL PAYMENTS, LATE FEES & DELINQUENT TAXES

$14,604.62

IV.

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is:

Principal of $120,750.84, together with interest as provided in the note or other instrument secured, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute, which are specifically set forth in the Notice of Foreclosure accompanying this Notice of Trustee’s Sale, and by this reference incorporated herein.

V.

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. This sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on March 16, 2018. The default(s) referred to in Paragraph III, and the sums set forth in the Notice of Foreclosure, must be cured by March 12, 2018 (11 days before the sale) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before March 12, 2018 (11 days before the sale) the default(s) as set forth in Paragraph III is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. The sale may be terminated any time after March 12, 2018 (11 days before the sale) and before the sale by the Grantor or Grantor’s successor in interest or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust plus costs and fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI.

A written Notice of Default was transmitted by the Beneficiary or Trustee to the Grantor or Grantor’s successor in interest at the following addresses:

Name

Reana Alexandre, Trustee

Address

P.O. Box 95

Wauconda, WA 98859

by both first class and certified mail on November 14, 2017, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the written Notice of Default was served upon Reana Alexandre, Trustee at 194 West Fork Cougar Creek Road, Wauconda, Washington on November 16, 2017, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service.

VII.

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth below will provide in writing, to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to sale.

VIII.

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all its interest in the above-described property.

IX.

Anyone having any objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objections if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to R.C.W. 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s Sale.

DATED this 18th day of December, 2017.

By: /s/ Chris A. Montgomery

Chris A. Montgomery, WSBA # 12377

Successor Trustee

Montgomery Law Firm

287 E. Astor Avenue,

P.O. Box 269

Colville, WA 99114-0269

Phone: (509) 684-2519

STATE OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF STEVENS )ss

On this day personally appeared before me CHRIS A. MONTGOMERY, to me known to be the Successor Trustee for the Beneficiaries, Francis L. Sety and Mary M. Sety, husband and wife, and who executed the within and foregoing instrument and acknowledged to me that he signed the same as his free and voluntary act and deed for the uses and purposes therein mentioned.

GIVEN under my hand and official seal this 18th day of December, 2017.

/s/ Jeanne L. Nixon

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of

Washington,

residing at: Addy

My Appointment

Expires: 1/31/18

