820 (2018-045 Feb. 21) LEGAL NOTICE NEGOTIATION OF STATE LEASES WITH EXISTING

(2018-045 Feb. 21)

LEGAL NOTICE

NEGOTIATION OF STATE LEASES WITH EXISTING LESSEES BETWEEN APRIL AND MAY 2018 EXPIRES: AUGUST 2018

10-082474-GRAZING-SE1/4SE1/4, Section 25, and the N1/2 of Section 36, all in Township 40 North, Range 27 East, W.M.

Written request to lease must be received by March 26, 2018, at Department of Natural Resources, 225 S Silke Rd, Colville, Washington 99114-9369. Each request to lease must include the lease number, the name, address and phone number of applicant, and must contain a certified check or money order payable to the Department of Natural Resources for the amount of any bonus bid plus a $100.00 deposit. The envelope must be marked “Sealed Bid” and give lease number, expiration date of lease applied for and give applicant’s name. The applicant must be prepared to purchase improvements that belong to the current lessee. Persons wishing to bid to lease any of these properties can obtain more details, bid packet, and qualification requirements by contacting the Colville office or calling (509) 684-7474.

Published: February 22, 2018

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.