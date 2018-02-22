820 (2018-048 Feb. 21, 28 March 7) SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN In re the Matter of the Estate of: CHARLES J. WILGING,

(2018-048 Feb. 21, 28 March 7)
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN
In re the Matter of the Estate of:
CHARLES J. WILGING,
Deceased.
NO. 18-4-00009-3
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Personal Representative named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative of this estate. Persons having claims against the deceased must, prior to the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, serve their claims on the Personal Representative or the attorneys of record at the address stated below and file an executed copy of the claim with the Clerk of this Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) Within four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within the time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and non-probate assets of the decedent.
Date of First Publication: February 21 2018.
DATED this 15th day of February, 2018.
/s/ CHRISTINA NICKELL
CHRISTINA NICKELL
Personal Representative
Law Offices of
Douglas G. Webber, PLLC
Attorneys for Personal Representative
P.O. Box 927
Omak, WA 98841
509-826-4903
509-826-2530 (Fax)
