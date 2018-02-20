Clark looks forward to Grainger principalship

— Jeremy Clark, principal at Tonasket Elementary School, said he's looking forward to becoming the new principal at Virginia Grainger Elementary School.

He will be recommended to the Okanogan School Board as the school's next principal.

The next board meeting is at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in the district office, 115 Rose St.

“Thank you to the Okanogan School District for the opportunity to become the new principal at Virginia Grainger,” said Clark. “Being named principal of Virginia Grainger in Okanogan is an exciting opportunity that wouldn’t be possible without the amazing students, staff and community that my family and I have been blessed to be a part of for the past six years. Tonasket Elementary has been an exceptional building to work in and has fostered my growth as a leader.

“My family and I are very excited to become part of the Okanogan community and look forward to the transition. As the new principal, I will strive to make a significant difference in the education and lives of the students, teachers and families I serve.

“I look forward to working collaboratively as a team and family, celebrating all of our successes along this great journey together,” he said. “I am excited to meet each and every one personally.”

Clark was one of four candidates interviewed Feb. 5-8 for the position being vacated this summer when Principal Ashley Goetz becomes the Okanogan School District superintendent. Longtime Superintendent Richard Johnson is retiring at the end of June.

Clark, a graduate of Liberty Bell High School, has been at Tonasket since 2012. He also has served as that district’s federal programs director for migrant/bilingual programs, the highly capable program and building assessment coordinator.

Before that, he worked as an assistant principal in the Medical Lake School District, and taught fourth and sixth grades for 13 years in the Mead and Medical Lake school districts.

He has a bachelor of arts in natural science education from Eastern Washington University and a minor in kindergarten through eighth grade reading. He has a master’s in educational leadership.

Johnson said Clark worked in construction to put himself through his first four years of college.

He and his wife, Jennifer, a Tonasket Elementary School teacher, have two children - a daughter who is a senior at Tonasket High School and a son who is a freshman.

If approved by the board, Clark is scheduled to begin his new assignment in August.

Other finalists were Nicole Kuchenbuch, former director of assessment and evaluation for the Okanogan School District; Margo Piver, assistant elementary principal and athletic director for the Grand Coulee Dam School District, and Scarlet Wilson, dean of students for the Soap Lake School District.