LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Feb. 21, 2018

Brad Skiff

The Chronicle

As of Tuesday, February 20, 2018

﻿

Understanding the Clean Water Act

In his Feb. 14, 2018, guest column, Congressman Dan Newhouse wrote that President Trump is right to overturn the 2015 Clean Water rule because it “represents a major case of the federal government redefining existing regulations to expand its own jurisdiction over private lands.” ...

﻿

﻿

