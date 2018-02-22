Chronicle logo

Border Patrol Explorers host winter survival training

The Oroville Border Patrol Explorer hosted their annual winter survival training course Feb. 17 and 18 near Bonaparte Lake.

Submitted photo
The Oroville Border Patrol Explorer hosted their annual winter survival training course Feb. 17 and 18 near Bonaparte Lake.

By Brock Hires

As of Thursday, February 22, 2018

﻿

OROVILLE – The Oroville Border Patrol Explorer hosted their annual winter survival training course Feb. 17 and 18 near Bonaparte Lake....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS