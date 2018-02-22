Brewster chamber calls for citizen, business award nominees

— The Brewster Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for Citizen, Small Business and Large Business of the Year.

Award nominations can be found here on the chamber’s website. The application asks for the nominee’s length of time in Brewster, civic involvement and contribution the community. They are due by Friday, March 2.

The winners will be announced during the chamber’s 1st annual awards luncheon Saturday, March 24. The location has not yet been determined.