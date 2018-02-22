Lawsuit filed against Tonasket School District

OKANOGAN – A former Tonasket High School basketball coach and his child have filed a lawsuit against the Tonasket School District, superintendent, athletic director, teacher and school board members for alleged discrimination, violation of the education amendments of 1972, and outrage.
According to court documents filed Wednesday, Feb...
Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!
- • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
- • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
- • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
- Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment