Chronicle logo

Lots of snow greets skiers in Rail Jam

A web cam shows the Sitzmark Ski Hill on Feb. 22.

SITZMARK SKI HILL
A web cam shows the Sitzmark Ski Hill on Feb. 22.

By Al Camp

As of Thursday, February 22, 2018

﻿

SEATTLE — SITZMARK – A hardy group of competitors enjoyed lots of new snow for the annual Rail Jam at Sitzmark Ski Hill on Sunday, Feb. 18....

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS