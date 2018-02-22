Chronicle logo

Pateros City Council approves $25,000 asset management program

City administrator Jord Wilson explains the features of a $25,000 asset management program during the Pateros City Council's Feb. 20 meeting.

Photo by Sarah Highfield
City administrator Jord Wilson explains the features of a $25,000 asset management program during the Pateros City Council's Feb. 20 meeting.

By Sarah Highfield

As of Thursday, February 22, 2018

﻿

PATEROS — The city council voted 4-0 to purchase $25,000 asset management software not allocated in the city budget during its Tuesday, Feb. 20, meeting. ...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS