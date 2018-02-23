County seeks input on Homeless Housing Plan

— Community members may provide input on the Okanogan County 2018 Homeless Housing Plan Tuesday, Feb. 27.

A review of the draft will take place 3-5 p.m. in the County Commissioners’ chambers, 123 Fifth Ave.

The draft was prepared and revised by the Housing Coalition for Okanogan County, comprised of Okanogan County Behavioral Healthcare, The Housing Authority of Okanogan County, Room One, Oroville Housing Authority and the Support Center.