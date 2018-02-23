Potential scam targeting iFiber customers

Scammers posing as iFiber Communications employees have reportedly been knocking on doors and calling people in the Columbia Basin asking to come into their homes.

A customer of iFiber Communications told the Ephrata company that two different people at two different times claimed to represent iFiber Communications and asked if they come into their home to schedule an appointment, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The suspects are described as male and female in their early 20s, the release said.

iFiber recommends customers ask to see a business card or identification.

Those who believe they’ve been contacted by iFiber Communications employee imposters are asked to report the incident to law enforcement and inform the company at 509-754-2600.