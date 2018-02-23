Home ownership fair planned March 2-3

— A Keys to Home Ownership Fair is planned March 2-3 to help people learn about buying a home.

The free event is organized by the Okanogan County Housing Authority, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development agency, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the state Housing Finance Commission.

The first session runs from 4-7 p.m. March 2 and the second is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at the Okanogan County Public Utility District office, 1331 N. Second Ave.

Rural residents will learn about home ownership.

Topics include:

-Single-family housing loans and home repair program.

-Section 184 tribal lending and home ownership education classes.

-Down payment assistance and home ownership education classes.

The Okanogan County Housing Authority and Evergreen Home Loans, Omak, also are participating.