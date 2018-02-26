Auditions planned for Tonasket play

TONASKET — Auditions for “El Diario de Anna Francisco,” a Tonasket Community Theater production, will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at the Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.

Director Sarah Kaiser said the cast will include eight people – two teenagers, three age 30-40 and three senior citizens.

Acting experience and ability to speak Spanish are pluses, but not necessary, Kaiser said.

Rehearsals will start March 15, and will happen once or twice a week. The play will be presented at the center May 17-20.

“This play will feature a series of short sketches about local families who are dealing with immigration issues,” Kaiser said. “Based on real families, all the names and details have been changed, to protect the people who shared the story of their struggle with DACA, ICE, immigration issues, ﬁnances, education and family dynamics.”

The title is a reference to the classic “The Diary of Anne Frank” which told the story of another time in history when families had sought safety by hiding within their own society.

“People of Hispanic heritage make up 17 percent of the population of Oroville, Tonasket, Omak, and have a huge impact all of us,” Kaiser said. “The stories of what they are experiencing are cloaked in secrecy by necessity.”

Kaiser said she hopes the theatrical production can give a voice to that struggle without compromising individual security.

“It will be a dynamic and intriguing, yet simply staged production,” she said. “Though this is a serious subject, we will include touches of beauty and humor.”

For the audition process, people are encouraged to bring a short poem or story to read so Kaiser can see how dynamic the performance can be. She said is looking for people who want to try a diﬀerent form of theater, who can memorize a small part and portray a variety of personalities on stage.

More information is available from Kaiser, sarahdrama@ncidata.com.

People interested in the backstage operations of the play — lights, costumes, production assistant — are encouraged to show up at auditions, or contact Kaiser.