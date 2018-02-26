CENTER STAGE: Reality TV show comes to Tonasket

We seem to be going from bright sunny days to frigid, cold temperatures. Then all the snow in the valley melts – followed by a snow storm. When will it end?

Last Wednesday, for example, it was warmer in Fairbanks Alaska (14 degrees) than it was in the Methow Valley (zero degrees). Speaking of the Methow Valley, did you know the coldest temperature recorded in Washington state was minus 48 in Winthrop and Mazama on Dec. 30, 1968?

Recently social media has been buzzing about some well-known newcomers to the region: The “Alaskan Bush People.”

“The Alaskan Bush People” is a reality TV program that chronicles a family - comprised of Billy and Ami Brown and their seven children - living and working off the grid.

Local residents have been quick to grab a selfie with the cast, which has been reportedly seen in the Loomis, Tonasket and Omak areas.

The program airs on the Discovery Channel.

On a final note: Last week the Watershed Music and Camping Festival announced some of its headline acts for the Aug. 3-5 event at the Gorge Amphitheater.

Headliners include Brantley Gilbert, Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton.

Other performers at this year’s festival include Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, Morgan Evans, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith and Brett Young.

