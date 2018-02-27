Omak Film Festival is under way

— The 15th annual Omak Film Festival is under way at the Omak Theaters.

Associated Students of Wenatchee Valley College at Omak is working with the theaters to present films through March 15.

“All films are up for Oscar nominations,” said Livia Millard, WVCO multicultural coordinator. “The goal of the partnership is to bring films that would not make it to the Okanogan — films that are riveting, captivating, educational and entertaining.”

“Lady Bird” wraps up tomorrow, Feb. 28. In the R-rated film, an artistic high school senior disappointed with school experiences her first romance, joins the school play and applies for college.

Other films include:

-March 1-3 - “Phantom Thread.” Set in 1950s London, a renowned dressmaker’s life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman who becomes his muse and lover. Rated R.

-March 2-8 - “The Post.” The country's first female newspaper publisher and a hard-driving editor join an unprecedented battle between the press and the government. Rated PG13.

-March 4-7 - “Darkest Hour.” In the World War II-era film, newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill must decide whether to negotiate with Adolf Hitler or fight against incredible odds. Rated PG-13.

-March 8-10 - “I, Tonya.” Competitive ice skater Tonya Harding rises among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but her future is threatened when her ex-husband intervenes. Rated R.

-March 11-15 - “The Shape of Water.” At a research facility in the 1960s, a lonely janitor forms a unique relationship with an amphibious creature being held in captivity. Rated R.

WVC at Omak students with current student ID will be admitted free with one guest to each film. Regular admission will be charged of others; a festival pass is available.

Show times and theater locations are available at www.omaktheater.com, 509-826-0860 or 509-826-1615.

The festival began Feb. 22 with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”