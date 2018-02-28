810 (2018-050 Feb. 28) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2018-050 Feb. 28)

NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on February 20, 2018.

Ordinance No. 1858

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF OMAK, WASHINGTON AMENDING CHAPTER 19.05 OF THE OMAK MUNICIPAL CODE; ADOPTING ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEDURES FOR THE NEW SHORELINE MASTER PROGRAM FOR THE CITY; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omak

ity.com in the February 20, 2018 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.