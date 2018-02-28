810 (2018-055 Feb. 28) Notice of Application Official Date of Notice: February 22, 2018,

(2018-055 Feb. 28)

Notice of Application

Official Date of Notice: February 22, 2018,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that BDK Engineering, LLC representing the applicant MMCG GOI Omak, LLC the prospective owner of Parcel # 3426250197 TAX 197 PT NW SE, located at 918 Engh Road, has filed a Land Use Application for a Short Plat to separate a single parcel into two lots. The complete application, related drawings and documentation is available for inspection and/or copies may be obtained by purchase or electronically by request at the City of Omak Building Department, City Hall, during normal business hours.

The City of Omak Building/Planning Department has determined that a SEPA checklist and Public Hearing are not required for the Short Plat procedure per Chapter 19.05 of the Omak Municipal Code. This decision was made after review of a completed Land Use Application and other information on file with the lead agency.

Any person desiring to express their views on this proposal or attain party of record status and be notified of any subsequent record decisions on this application must notify the City in writing. Comments should be addressed to Jake Dalton, Building Official/Permit Administrator, Box 72, Omak, WA 98841 or build@omakcity.com Written comments on the application must be filed no later than 3:00 p.m. March 21, 2018.

Notice shall be posted from February 28 through March 21, 2018

