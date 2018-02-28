810 (2018-057 Feb. 28) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City of Okanogan

(2018-057 Feb. 28)

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City of Okanogan in the council chambers, 120 3rd Avenue North, Okanogan, WA, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00 pm in the City of Okanogan council chambers at 120 3rd Avenue North.

The purpose of the public hearing is to review final project performance on Wastewater Treatment Facility Headworks Improvements Project funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

The council chambers is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving twenty-four (24) hour advance notice.

Craig Attwood

City Clerk/Treasurer

509-422-3600.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.