820 (2018-054, February 28, March 7) ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT 2018 MODULAR CLASSROOMS

(2018-054, February 28, March 7)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

OMAK SCHOOL DISTRICT

2018 MODULAR CLASSROOMS

Sealed bids will be received at the Omak School District No. 19 Office at 619 W. Bartlett Ave., Omak, WA 98841, mailing address PO Box 833, Omak, WA 98841. Bids must be received by 2:00 p.m. PDT on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and be marked “Omak School District 2018 Modular Classrooms Bid”. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Sealed bids will be opened and publicly read at this time.

The project includes work at two Omak schools. At North Omak Elementary, the project consists of site work for two modular classroom buildings, demolition of three existing modular classroom buildings, and construction of a parking lot. At East Omak Elementary, the project consists of site work for one modular classroom building, and renovation of an existing classroom to create a new corridor to the exterior of the existing school building.

Bidders may obtain project documents at “Abadan Plan Room”, www.abadanplanroom.com. Bidders may download digital documents at no cost and obtain printed documents, at Bidders Expense, by choosing the “Order” option.

Questions regarding the plan room shall be directed to plan room administration at 509-747-2964. Questions regarding the project shall be in writing to Hill International Inc., care of Dean Gable at deangable@hillintl.com.

A Pre-Bid Conference for prospective bidders will be held on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. PST at the North Omak Elementary School, 615 Oak St., Omak, WA 98841, enter at the main entrance. The conference will include a description of the project and site walk at the North Elementary and East Elementary sites.

The Omak School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities or irregularities in any bid. Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.