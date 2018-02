(2018-056 Feb. 28 March 7)

The OCFD# 7 Commissioners will hold a Public Meeting at 5:15 pm, March 8th, 2018 at 101 First street Riverside. The purpose of the meeting is to get public input on the construction of the District’s New Fire Station. Please call the Districts secretary at 509-826-4670 with any questions.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.