Grocery Outlet store proposed for Omak

— A Grocery Outlet store is proposed for Engh Road in front of the Home Depot, 920 Engh Road.

Officials with Main and Main Capital Group, Roanoke, Texas, have applied to the city for a short plat to separate the parcel into two pieces, one at the corner of Engh Road and Omak River Road and the other – the larger of the two – on Engh Road between the two driveways into Home Depot...