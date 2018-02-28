Chronicle logo

Hot air balloons to soar above Winthrop wonderland

Annual festival begins Friday

Colorful balloons take flight during the 20th annual Winthrop Balloon Festival in 2017.

Photo by Brock Hires
Colorful balloons take flight during the 20th annual Winthrop Balloon Festival in 2017.

By Sarah Highfield

As of Wednesday, February 28, 2018

﻿

WINTHROP — Early Friday morning, a flotilla of about 20 hot air balloons are scheduled to rise above the Winthrop Inn, ornamenting the snow-capped North Cascades in vivid color.

Again, at 7 a...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

﻿

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS