British Columbia court dismisses Desautel hunting case

NESPELEM — An appeal of the Desautel hunting rights case has been dismissed by a British Columbia court.
The Colville Confederated Tribes “is very pleased with this outcome, which affirms the position we have always held: That the Sinixt people in Canada are not ‘extinct’ on either side of the border, and have the right to hunt in their historic territories,” said Michael Marchand, Colville Business Council chairman...
