Falling snow greets Loup opener

DOUG CAMP/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
Lines were short early Dec. 29 for the opener at the Loup Loup Ski Bowl.
LOUP LOUP — The Loup Loup Ski Bowl opened for full operation, including the chairlift, Friday, Dec. 29....
Firefighter’s home destroyed in New Year's blaze January 2, 2018
DOUG CAMP/SPECIAL TO THE CHRONICLE
LOUP LOUP — The Loup Loup Ski Bowl opened for full operation, including the chairlift, Friday, Dec. 29....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment