Fry bowls a 277 game

— Travis Fry bowled the high game, 277, in the Classic Scratch League last week at Omak’s Valley Lanes.

Dale Dunckel produced the high series, 759, which was rolled in the Thursday King Pin League.

Beckie Newman set women’s high series mark at 493 in the Sun City Rollers.

Saturday Morning Majors (age 13-18) – Boys’ high game: 191, Joshua Fleming. 178 tie, Jason Jones and Jovan Mercado. Boys’ high series: 502, Joshua Fleming. 474, Jovan Mercado. Girls’ high game: 165, Carlie Reddington. Girls’ high series: 429, Carlie Redding.

Bantams (age 3-8) - Boys’ high game: 93, Garrett Hoover. Boys’ high series: 173, Garrett Hoover. 149, Preston Demmitt. Girls’ high game: 117, Khloie Davis. Girls’ high series: 220, Khloie Davis.

Classic Scratch – Men’s high game: 277, Travis Fry. 267, Dale Dunckel. 232, Lyle Ludeman. Men’s high series: 713, Travis Fry. 700, Dale Dunckel. 689, Jason VanderWeide. 620, Matt Stephens. 599, Jeremie Howell. Women’s high game: 191, Panda Dunckel. 187, Jenn Johnson. 181, Kristi Marchand. Women’s high series: 511, Panda Dunckel. 508, Jenn Johnson. 488, Kristi Marchand.

Valleyettes – High game: 177, MaryLou Herrst. 161, Karen Trottier. High series: 459, Karen Trottier.

Sun City Rollers – High game: 168, Beckie Newman. 150, Susie Oyler. 149, Lee Schreiber. High Series: 493, Beckie Newman.

Seniors – Men’s high game: 227, Terry Pelton. 221, Larry Widman. 212, Bill Knorr. 202, Rick Braman. Men’s high series: 597, Terry Pelton. 546, Bill Knorr. 545, Robert Arnold, 543, Les McKay. Women’s high game: 153, Kathy Dial. 153, Diane Douglas. Women’s high series: 423, Kathy Dial. 418, Diane Douglas. 407, Valerie Braman.

King Pin – High game: 268, Dale Dunckel. 257, Jason VanderWeide. 247, Travis Fry. High series: 759, Dale Dunckel. 644, Travis Fry. 632, Jason VanderWeide.