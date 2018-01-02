House fire displaces Twisp family

Submitted photo
Thomas Paul Willner poses with Lucky, a three-legged Basset Hound who died in the Dec. 23 fire at 305 Magers St. in Twisp.
TWISP — Two days before Christmas, a fire took their mobile home, belongings and three-legged Basset Hound “Lucky.”
Laura Turner, 43, and boyfriend Thomas Paul Willner, 54, set up a GoFundMe page and donation account at North Cascades Bank to recover some of their losses, Turner said...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment