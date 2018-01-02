Okanogan district buys two lots

OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District is enlarging the middle school-high school campus by purchasing two lots near Dawson Gym.
The school board approved the purchase during its Dec...
Firefighter’s home destroyed in New Year's blaze January 2, 2018
OKANOGAN — The Okanogan School District is enlarging the middle school-high school campus by purchasing two lots near Dawson Gym.
The school board approved the purchase during its Dec...
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment