Woman accused in homicide dies at Mid-Valley Hospital

— A woman accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband, died Jan. 3 at Mid-Valley Hospital.

Sharon Arlene Allard, 54, Okanogan, died Wednesday evening, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez. She suffered from terminal cancer and had been transferred to the hospital from the Okanogan County Jail several days earlier.

She was under guard during her hospital stay, Rodriguez said.

Allard was in Okanogan County Superior Court in the death of Daniel Clayton Allard, 47. Daniel Allard was shot Dec. 20 and died three days later at Sacred Heart Medical Center, Spokane.

Sharon Allard initially was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a domestic violence enhancement. That was amended Dec. 26 to first-degree murder after Daniel Allard died.

Rodriguez said because of her illness, Sharon Allard had been on the county’s “imminent death” list before the shooting. That list means the coroner’s office does not have to be notified as long as the deceased is under medical care.

However, because she was under arrest, his office was notified.

No autopsy is planned.

Police were called just after midnight Dec. 20 to the couple’s home at 2255 Elmway, Okanogan. They found Daniel Allard, who had been shot in the head, in an upstairs bedroom, according to sheriff’s office reports. Sharon Allard was arrested without incident.

Daniel Allard was taken first to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak and then airlifted to Sacred Heart, where he underwent surgery and later died.

Daniel Allard had worked at Gene’s Harvest Foods, Omak, for 30 years. He died two days before his 48th birthday.