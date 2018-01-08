Open house planned for Mount Hull restoration project

TONASKET – An open house is set for 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, to gather comments on the Tonasket Ranger District’s proposed Mount Hull restoration project.

The meeting will be at the district office, 1 W. Winesap Ave.

Some restoration work has occurred on the national forest lands in that area recently, but maintenance and further work are needed to address areas of overgrown dense forest, transportation concerns, and fire risk in the wild land-urban interface, said the U.S. Forest Service.

This year, the agency is seeking comments on proposals to restore approximately 20,600 acres near Mount Hull.

Forest officials propose to:

-Move vegetation conditions toward what was present historically and what will better allow for resiliency in changing climates.

-Access better scenic views along the 1,200 mile Pacific Northwest National Scenic Trail.

-Improve wet meadow conditions in Haley Canyon.

-Align the road system with the current and future transportation needs in the area.

-Reduce potential flame lengths and acres of crown fire.

“Some of the initial data collection and modeling has been done, and we’re excited to be taking a little different approach this time,” said Tonasket District Ranger Matt Reidy. “We’ve got some great data from past soil surveys that give us a glimpse into what vegetative conditions were historically. We’ve used that information to further inform the model outputs and the photo interpretation, crafting a set of restoration treatments.”

During the open house, forest staff will talk about the proposal, ideas for alternate treatments and concerns about the proposed restoration activities.

Written comments can be dropped off at the meeting, submitted online or sent to Luke Cerise, project lead, at 1 W. Winesap Ave., Tonasket WA 98855.

Maps and other details about the proposed treatments are available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project?project=51107 and an interactive map with photos relevant to the Mount Hull restoration project can be found here.