Albert named to North Central Educational Service District Board

By Dee Camp

As of Tuesday, January 9, 2018

WENATCHEE — Susan Albert, Wenatchee, has been elected to fill the District 7 vacancy on the North Central Educational Service District Board.

She succeeds Wenatchee resident Si Bautista, who retired from the board after 27 years of service...

