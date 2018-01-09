Albert named to North Central Educational Service District Board

WENATCHEE — Susan Albert, Wenatchee, has been elected to fill the District 7 vacancy on the North Central Educational Service District Board.
She succeeds Wenatchee resident Si Bautista, who retired from the board after 27 years of service...
