Boys' basketball: Okanogan plows past Brewster, 76-59

Photo by Al Camp
Kanen Ables of Omak goes up for a shot against Isaac Cortes of Cascade on Jan. 5.
OKANOGAN — Okanogan steadily built a lead and kept it in a 76-59 non-league boys’ basketball win over Brewster on Jan. 6....
Police vehicle, minivan damaged in collision January 9, 2018
Photo by Al Camp
OKANOGAN — Okanogan steadily built a lead and kept it in a 76-59 non-league boys’ basketball win over Brewster on Jan. 6....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment