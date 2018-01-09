Breaking News

Capital gains tax not likely this session

As of Tuesday, January 9, 2018

OLYMPIA — By Josh Kelety

WNPA Olympia News Bureau

While Democrats in the state Legislature have supported enacting a capital gains tax to fund public education in the past, they aren’t itching to pass one this legislative session now that they control both the Legislature and the governorship.

At a Thursday morning news conference, Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, said that while “everything will be on the table,” she doesn’t see much momentum this session behind passing a capital gains tax on profits derived from the sale of property or other assets...

