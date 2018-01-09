Democrats target firearms regulation

OLYMPIA — By Alex Visser
WNPA Olympia News Bureau
With a new majority in the state Senate, Democrats have found an early target in firearm regulation as the 2018 legislative session gets began Monday, Jan. 8....
Police vehicle, minivan damaged in collision January 9, 2018
OLYMPIA — By Alex Visser
WNPA Olympia News Bureau
With a new majority in the state Senate, Democrats have found an early target in firearm regulation as the 2018 legislative session gets began Monday, Jan. 8....
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment