Breaking News

Police vehicle, minivan damaged in collision January 9, 2018

0

Police vehicle, minivan damaged in collision

An Omak Police Department car and a minivan are damaged in accident.

Photo by Al Camp


An Omak Police Department car and a minivan are damaged in accident.

As of Tuesday, January 9, 2018

OMAK — A vehicle accident involving an Omak Police Department vehicle is under investigation by the Washington State Patrol.

The crash involving a minivan and an Omak patrol car driven by Officer Jerod Gavin occurred about 1:45 p...

Get full access to The Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle!

  • • For less than 11 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video from Okanogan Country's primary news source.
  • • Read on your computer, tablet or smart phone.
  • • You can subscribe by week, month or year.
  • Note: If you are already a print subscriber, call our office at 509-826-1110 or 800-572-3446.

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment