Tonasket wrestlers claim nine titles

Rielan Bretz of Tonasket takes on Anthony Sullivan of Omak.

Photo by Brock Hires


Rielan Bretz of Tonasket takes on Anthony Sullivan of Omak.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, January 9, 2018

DAVENPORT — WARDEN – The Tonasket High School wrestling team dominated the Jeremiah Schmunk Invitational on Saturday.

photo

Photo by Brock Hires

Tonasket’s Garrett Wilson uses an arm bar on Omak’s Donavan Abrahamson during mix-n-match Jan. 3.

photo

Photo by Brock Hires

Missy Martinez of Tonasket and Teresita Aragon of Okanogan compete.

photo

Photo by Brock Hires

Spencer Hoffner of Liberty Bell takes on Mandi Wilson of Tonasket.

The Tigers, who put nine wrestlers into the finals out of 14 weights, finished with seven champions and 234...

