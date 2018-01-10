820 (2018-001 Jan. 10) 2018 MRSC ROSTERS SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT, and VENDOR ROSTERS FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN EASTERN WASHINGTON

(2018-001 Jan. 10)

2018 MRSC ROSTERS

SMALL PUBLIC WORKS, CONSULTANT, and VENDOR ROSTERS

FOR PARTICIPATING WASHINGTON STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT AGENCIES LOCATED IN EASTERN WASHINGTON

The Municipal Research and Services Center of Washington (MRSC) hereby advertises on behalf of the below listed local government agencies in Washington State (local governments) in Eastern Washington (Okanogan, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Garfield, Asotin, Spokane, Lincoln, Ferry Stevens, and Pend Oreille counties), including - but not limited to - cities (Title 35 RCW and Title 35A RCW), counties (Title 36 RCW), port districts (Title 53 RCW), water- sewer districts (Title 57 RCW), school districts and educational service districts (Title 28A RCW), fire districts (Title 52 RCW), transit agencies (e...