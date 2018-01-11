Breaking News

Snow, ice befalls region Thursday January 11, 2018

Brewster cancels after-school activities, games

As of Thursday, January 11, 2018

BREWSTER — All after-school activities are canceled today, Jan. 11, in the Brewster School District because of snowy weather.

High school basketball games scheduled for tonight have been canceled.

