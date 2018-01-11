Breaking News

Snow, ice befalls region Thursday January 11, 2018

0

Bridgeport releases early, cancels games

As of Thursday, January 11, 2018

BRIDGEPORT — Classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 11, in the Bridgeport School District because of snow.

High school basketball games at Cascade have been canceled.

AAU basketball practices, except for fourth grade, also are canceled.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment