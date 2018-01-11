Bridgeport releases early, cancels games

BRIDGEPORT — Classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. today, Jan. 11, in the Bridgeport School District because of snow.
High school basketball games at Cascade have been canceled.
AAU basketball practices, except for fourth grade, also are canceled.
Snow, ice befalls region Thursday January 11, 2018
