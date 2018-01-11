Methow schools dismiss early because of power outage

WINTHROP — Methow Valley schools are dismissing at 2 p.m. today, Jan. 11, because of a power outage in the Winthrop-Mazama area.
Okanogan County Electric Cooperative said a transmission line went down.
All evening school activities are canceled.
