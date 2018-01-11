TranGO cancels courthouse stop because of snowy weather

OKANOGAN — TranGO public transportation is canceling its Omak-Okanogan shuttle stop at the Okanogan County courthouse for the rest of today, Jan. 11, because of road conditions.
Because of current weather conditions - it's snowing heavily - buses may run late, officials said. Buses will not leave published stops earlier than noted on the schedule.
