Girls' basketball: Omak edges Okanogan, 38-34

Taya Mendoza of Omak passes around Myra Rasmussen and Maddie Serles of Okanogan.

Photo by Al Camp


By Al Camp

As of Friday, January 12, 2018

Photo by Al Camp

Myra Rasmussen of Okanogan runs into Omak defenders Taya Mendoza and Kelsey Vejraska.

OKANOGAN — The Omak and Okanogan girls produced another nail-biter game Tuesday, with the Pioneers hanging on for a 38-34 Caribou Trail League win over the Bulldogs.

“It was a little too close,” Omak coach Mike Ables said...

